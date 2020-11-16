The Batesville Lady Bulldogs picked their first win of the season Saturday night at North Decatur by a score of 46-36.
The Lady Bulldogs got off to a good start it carried through to the end of the first half.
“I was really pleased with the intensity on defense and the ability to score the basketball in the first quarter,” BHS head coach Bryan Helvie commented. “It was just the start we needed coming off a tough loss to Lawrenceburg.”
The Lady Bulldogs led 13-9 at the first break and then extended the lead to 31-14 by halftime. Makayla Granger scored eight first half points to lead the way followed by Catherine Raab and Bre Wells with five each.
The scoring cooled off for the Lady Bulldogs in the third quarter, but defensively they held North Decatur to only five points.
The fourth quarter was a different story. North outscored the Lady Bulldogs 17-9 and cut into the lead to make it interesting in the end.
“We struggled to take care of the basketball in the fourth quarter, which led to some extra opportunities for the Lady Chargers,” Helvie commented. “Give credit to them for turning up the intensity and also for converting from the free throw line.”
North Decatur attempted 17 free throws in the fourth quarter alone and 39 for the game.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by a solid all around effort from their senior guard. Raab finished with seven points, seven assists, five steals and she took two charges.
Calley Kaiser led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring with nine points and grabbed nine rebounds. Sarah Ripperger and Bre Wells added seven points apiece.
Brittany Krieger led the Lady Chargers with 13 points. Haley Gorrell was also in double figures with 12 points. Jenna Geis chipped in with nine points and Madelyn Bohman had two points.
The Batesville junior varsity moved to 1-1 on the season with a victory over North Decatur Saturday night by a score of 37-30.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by freshmen Kaylin Hinners and Claire Saner both with 10 points. Emma Weiler contributed seven points as well as six steals. Ava Hanson added six points and led the team in rebounds with five.
