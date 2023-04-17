BATESVILLE - The Batesville High School varsity tennis team posted a 3-2 win at home against Hauser. The Lady Bulldogs swept the singles matches.
Batesville's Summer Ratcliffe was a 6-1 and 6-3 winner at No. 1 singles against Charlie Clark.
Batesville's Laney Walsman scored a second singles win at No. 2. Walsman defeated Lydia Jordan in two sets 6-0 and 6-1.
Batesville's Annie Negovetich rounded out the singles victories. Negovetich was a 6-2 and 6-0 winner against Yulia Karkusha at No. 3.
The two Hauser wins came in doubles play. Batesville's Cayman Werner and Isabelle Westerfeld lost a tight match to Mattie Foster and Addyson Barriger 6-7, 6-4, (10-7). Batesville's Josie Meyer and Madison Wanstrath were defeated in straight sets 6-3 and 6-3.
The Bulldogs were easy winners in both junior varsity doubles matches. Kate Bauer and Addie Fledderman won 6-1 as did the team of Ava Walsman and Ella Wolters.
