BATESVILLE - The Batesville Lady Bulldogs honored their 2022 volleyball players at the annual awards banquet. A great turnout from family and friends to wrap up the season, according to Lori Giesting.
Through the Indiana Girls Coaches Association (ICGSA), Academic All-State was presented to Laney Walsman and Isabelle Westerfeld. Academic All-State Honorable Mention went to Cayman Werner.
The Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association (IHSVCA) awarded Academic All-State Gold Division honors to Laney Walsman, Westerfeld and Werner.
The top servers in the program were given to Jade Martin for C-Team, Ava Walsman and Addison Luers for junior varsity and to Laney Walsman for varsity.
The Offensive Player of the Year awards went to Grace Walter for the junior varsity squad and to Werner for the varsity Lady Bulldogs.
Ava Walsman was named junior varsity Defensive Player of the Year. Laney Walsman and Aly Peters were Co-Defensive Players of the Year for the varsity.
All-EIAC honors were given to Werner, Laney Walsman and Peters.
The Bulldog Award went to Macy Young for the C-Team, Molly Meer for the junior varsity and Laney Walsman for the varsity.
