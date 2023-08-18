BATESVILLE – The Lady Bulldogs picked up a 13-0 win over visiting Rushville Thursday. Batesville improves to 3-0 on the season.
Multiple Lady Bulldogs got on the scoresheet including Elena Kuisel (3), Grace Gibbs (3), Emma Miller (2), Avery Weberding (2), Sydney Slavin (1), Izzy Hornberger (1) and Maddie Prewitt (1).
Assisting in the goals for Batesville were Angela Diaz, Maddie Prewitt and Jada Day.
For the Lady Lions, senior captain Kylie Gray, junior Railyn Combs and junior captain Brooke Means all had shots on goal. Freshman keeper Khloe Makofka had 11 saves. The defensive line held Batesville for six offside calls.
The Lady Lions and Lions host Union County for a double header Tuesday for Youth Soccer Night. The boys will open up the evening at 5:30 p.m. Youth Night will begin at 7 p.m. and the girls will play shortly after.
The Lady Bulldogs return to the pitch Tuesday, hosting EIAC foe Connersville.
