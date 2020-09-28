BATESVILLE — The EIAC cross country meet was held at Batesville on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs and Lions of Rushville claimed the team titles.
Batesville cruised to the team title for the girls, placing all seven runners in the top 15 for all-conference honors. The Lady Bulldogs finished 26 followed by East Central 67, Greensburg 72, South Dearborn 109, Rushville 110, Franklin County 146 and Connersville and Lawrenceburg incomplete.
Greensburg’s Brenner Hanna had a record time of 18:17.5 and was named the MVP of the girls race. This was Hanna’s fourth straight EIAC title.
Batesville’s Ava Hanson was conference runner-up with a personal best time of 19:20. Also running a personal best and coming in fourth place was Maria Lopez (19:57) followed closely by teammates Sophie Myers (20:09) and Lily Pinckley (20:30) in fifth and sixth. Megan Allgeier and Madison Rahschulte had a photo finish for ninth and 10th place with only .2 seconds between them (20:54.2 and 20:54.4). Also getting into the top 15 and making the all-conference team was senior Trysta Vierling (21:32) in 14th.
Following Hanna for the Lady Pirates, Liz Pavy also earned all-conference for the fourth time in her high school career. She was eighth place overall in a season best time of 20:43. Olivia Colson had her fastest time of the year, placing 17th in 22:08. Hannah Crowell competed for the Lady Pirates for the first time in 2020 and took 22nd overall in 22:48. Junior Sophie Nobbe placed 28th in 23:53. Emma Wilmer was 31st in 24:10 and teammate Ally Foster placed 33rd in 24:29. Franchesca Verzo ran a personal best of 24:41 as did Malana Kramer. Kramer broke 25:00 for the first time running 24:45. Freshman Dominique Guillory finished her first 5 km race of the season in 34:44.
Senior Jaeda Miller led the Lady Lions with an 11th place finish in a season best time of 21:04 earning all-conference honors. Olivia Wehr and Abby Herbert finished 21st and 25th overall with times of 22:35 and 23:03 (season best). Sofia Kemple and Maddy Hankins came in 29th and 30th places with times of 23:57 and 23:58. Cyndi Tush and Mia Norvell finished 35th and 37th with times of 24:44 and 24:50. In the reserve race, Yanitza Norvell finished eighth with a time of 24:56.
Lions win EIAC title
For the boys, the team title was up for grabs as favorite Batesville was running without four of its top seven runners.
Rushville took full advantage and claimed the team title with 35. Batesville was second with 58 followed by Connersville 65, East Central 86, Greensburg 118, Franklin County 143, Lawrenceburg 185 and South Dearborn incomplete.
Rushville was led by junior Kyle Stanley who finished third overall in a time of 16:53 earning all-conference honors. Seniors Caleb Krodel, Sam Sterrett, and Keith Bacon all turned in the best race of their careers setting new lifetime personal best times, earning all-conference honors, and coming in fourth, sixth, and eighth overall. Sophomore Ryan Schindler, who ran in the reserve race last year, stepped up to finish 14th overall in 18:04 and earn an all-conference selection. Seniors Adam Bousman and Heath Barada finished 24th and 41st with times of 18:37 and 20:16. Trenton Dyer finished seventh in the reserve race with a time of 20:55.
The Bulldogs took the conference MVP spot as Ean Loichinger posted his second fastest time of the season and led the way at 16:29. Benjamin Moster followed him and was named the conference runner-up at 16:38. Eli Loichinger was the other Bulldog on the boys team to make the all-conference team as he finished in 12th place, also running his second fastest time ever of 17:54. Kyler Daulton was the fourth Bulldog to cross the line, placing 17th place, but running a 36 second PR (18:13) with Landon Gutzwiller following in 26th place and a 22 second PR at 18:40. Dillon Murray was 29th (18:49) and finishing out the top seven was Luke Nuhring in 43rd (20:40).
For Greensburg, Sawyer Sanders earned all-conference recognition for the second time in three years. He finished 10th overall in a season best time of 17:48. Sophomore Nate Murray used a strong finish to lower his season best to 18:18. He came in 18th place. Jake Hawkins took 21st in the race with a time of 18:24. Cameron Schwartz was next for Greensburg. He crossed the finish line in 19:06 for 33rd place. The next two Greensburg runners ran personal best on Saturday. Bryant Merritt was 36th in 19:33 while Wyatt Clifford placed 37th in 19:44. Hayden Butz was 39th in 19:55. Other Greensburg finishers included Thomas Gorman (20:49), Jake Taylor (21:25), Caleb Berkemeier (21:37), and Kalob Williams (23:53).
