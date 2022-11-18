CHARLOTTESVILLE - The Lady Bulldogs travelled to Eastern Hancock High School to kick off their 2022-23 competitive season. Batesville faced the host Lady Royals and the Lady Trojans of New Castle.
New Castle swept the double-dual scoring. New Castle defeated Eastern Hancock 108-51 and defeated Batesville 115-44. Eastern Hancock knocked off the Lady Bulldogs 86-63.
“With this being our first meet, we couldn’t be happier with the performances from our young ladies,” BHS Head Coach Greg McMullen said. “We’ve been focusing on a lot of technique to start off our season so we knew we’d struggle toward the end of this meet on the endurance side, but our girls were resilient and finished extremely strong.”
First-year swimmer and exchange student Alba Garcia-Villena had the top finish with a third place finish in the 50 Freestyle.
Garcia-Villena, Sarah Bedel and Taylor Blanton tied for scoring with four points each. Isabel Raab, Ella Moster, Emma Miller and Samantha Adams rounded out the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs.
McMullen added, “As we continue to progress through the season, we expect our team to continue to grow. The conversations we’ve heard are showing us these ladies are dedicated to grow. We need to keep the focus on improving in and out of the pool in order to continue this growth dynamic.”
TEAM SCORES
Eastern Hancock 86, Batesville 63
New Castle 115, Batesville 44
New Castle 108, Eastern Hancock 51
NOTABLES
The Lady Bulldogs swam to five personal best times and included:
Sarah Bedel and Isabel Raab (200IM)
Ella Moster (100 Breast, 200 Free, 50 Breast)
Taylor Blanton (50-back as relay leadoff)
UP NEXT
Batesville travels to Connersville Nov. 29 for the first co-ed meet of the season.
