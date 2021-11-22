NEW CASTLE - The Batesville Lady Bulldogs swim team traveled to New Castle high school to compete in a double dual against the host Trojans and the Royals of Eastern Hancock.
“We really knocked off the cobwebs tonight,” fifth-year head coach Greg McMullen said. “It was great to get back to racing, and seeing families back in the stands."
While the Lady Bulldogs weren’t at full-strength, they were still able to fill every individual event and put up great times.
“While we normally aren’t looking for PR’s (personal records) in the first meet of the season, we’re always amazed when it happens. Ella had some great swims and I’m so proud of how far she’s come since last season," coach McMullen added.
Coach McMullen was commenting on Junior Ella Dieterlen’s efforts in both the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke where she was able to drop a total of nearly nine seconds. In races where hundredths of seconds can differentiate first to sixth, any multi-second drop is a huge accomplishment.
The Lady Bulldogs finished with a final score of 30 points, while Eastern Hancock had 43 and New Castle won the meet with 103.
Senior Maria Lopez and sophomore Taylor Blanton led the way for the Lady Bulldogs finishing with a second and third place finish each. Lopez finished third in the 200 Individual Medley and second in the 100 Butterfly, while Blanton finished second in the 100 Backstroke and third in the 500 Freestyle.
Batesville will be visiting Connersville for a tri-meet featuring the host Spartans and Eastern Hancock Royals on Nov. 30.
-Information provided.
