North Branch Golf Course hosted four area cross country teams on Thursday. North Decatur, South Decatur, Greensburg and Batesville all competed in the event.
For the girls, Batesville took top honors with 15 followed by the Lady Pirates 51, the Lady Chargers 75 and South was incomplete.
The Lady Bulldogs took the top seven finishing spots. Kaylynn Bedel won the race in 20:45. She was closely followed by teammates Ava Hanson (20:49) and Sophie Myers (20:50). Placing fourth for the Lady Bulldogs was Kaylie Raver (21:23), followed by Lexiyne Harris fifth (21:35). Finishing out the top seven were Megan Allgeier (22:19) and Charlotte Trossman (22:31).
Awards were given to the top 20 and Batesville had four more runners in the top 20. Isabel Raab placed 11th, Samantha Adams 13th, Bayleigh Demaree 14th and Shanna Smith 20th.
The top finisher for the Lady Pirates was Aly Powers. The freshman runner earned eighth place and established a personal best time of 23:39 for 5,000m. Sophomore Tori Gauck finished in ninth with a time of 23:40. Greensburg’s Hannah Crowell placed 10th in 23:55. Tiffani Gramman was next for the Lady Pirates taking 12th place in 24:39. Junior Ally Foster ran 26:23 for 16th place, and teammate Allison Kunze was 25th in 29:46.
For North, this was the first varsity running experience for many of the young Lady Chargers and they performed very well, according to Coach Nobbe. Leading the way for the Lady Chargers was Dorothy Robbins with a 15th place finish in 25:28. Immediately following Robbins was fellow freshmen Ava Lecher 18th place in a time of 27:39 and Olivia Reisman with a time of 28:34. Sophomore Cecilia Barber came in at 29:00, freshman Lauren Miller 33:30 and senior Philomenia Niese 39:57.
South was led by Elizabeth Flessner in 17th with a time of 27:03. Maria Nobbe crossed the line 19th in 28:13. Samantha Storm was 22nd in 28:58 and Claire Schoettmer was 24th in 29:21.
Greensburg won the title for the boys with 24. Batesville was second with 31 followed by South 87 and North 99.
Greensburg had five finishers in the top 10. Jake Hawkins led the Pirates to the victory and was the individual champion. Hawkins lowered his personal record time to 17:24. Freshmen Joe Hawkins took fourth place and established his high school best in 18:19. Cameron Schwartz finished in fifth running 18:44 for the 5K. TJ Gorman established a new personal best time of 18:59 and placed sixth overall. Freshman Zack Blodgett had a strong finish to run 19:15 for eighth.
Junior Carson McCord ran 20:07, his fastest 5K ever, and placed 11th. Malakai Nicolaides ran 20:15 in his first 5K race for 12th place. Chase Tekulve was 16th overall in 20:59. Senior Vaughn Verzo placed 20th in 21:52. Juniors Tyler Dwenger and Zach Niese competed in their first 5K race. Dwenger took 25th in 22:35 while Niese ran 22:38 and placed 26th.
Batesville took second and third with Jake Chapman (17:42) and Isaac Trossman (17:56). Next for Batesville was Paxton Harris in seventh (19:09), followed closely by Eli Loichinger in ninth (19:18). Benjamin Adams placed 10th (20:06), Cash Myers 15th (20:36) and Blake Hornberger 24th. (22:33).
The Cougars were led by Conner Newby in 13th with a time of 20:18. Donovan Hale was 18th in 21:13. Chase Kalli took 19th in 21:19. Damian Jackson finished 22nd in 22:11 and jack Hamilton was 27th in 22:55.
North senior Ryan Hancock led the way for the Chargers with a 14th place finish with a new PR of 20:23. Following Ryan was freshman Logan O'Dell with a time of 22:08, freshman Eli Wesienbach in 22:13, junior Noah Weisenbach in 24:19, senior Mason Dimett 24:55, freshman Landon Swango 27:32 and freshman Sam Cathey 30:01.
