CARMEL - The Lady Bulldogs capped the 2022 golf season with a return trip to the IHSAA state finals Friday and Saturday at Prairie View Golf Club. After two rounds, the Lady Bulldogs placed sixth in the state out of a state finals field of 18 teams.
Batesville opened the state finals with a teams score of 329 and followed that up with a second-day total of 332.
Carmel (629) won the state title followed by Castle (643), Center Grove (643), Homestead (657) and Culver Academies (658). The Lady Bulldogs (661) were just three strokes behind Culver and four back of Homestead. Westfield (667), Noblesville (674), Hamilton Southeastern (682) and Floyd Central (694) rounded out the top 10 teams.
Batesville freshman Ava South led the Lady Bulldogs with a 74 on day one and followed up with a 78 on day two for a total of 152. South’s score was good enough for third overall in the tournament and earned her a spot on the First Team All-State.
Senior Emma Weiler closed out her high school career with a 19th place finish. Weiler shot rounds of 79 and 81 for a 160. She was also selected to the coaches association All-State Team for a fourth consecutive year.
Just five strokes separated Batesville’s next two golfers. Addyson Weiler (88-84) finished with a two day total of 172, while Josie Meyer (88-89) had a 177. Senior Madelyn Pohlman (100-112) was fifth on the team with a total of 212.
The Lady Bulldogs along with Coach Meyer, Coach Siefert and Coach Harmeyer want to thank everyone for all their support and well wishes throughout the entire year.
Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker was the medalist with rounds of 69 and 73 for 142 total.
