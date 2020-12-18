BATESVILLE – The Batesville Lady Bulldogs needed four extra minutes Tuesday to get their third win of the season. The Lady Bulldogs outscored Franklin County 7-6 in overtime to post a 46-45 victory.
It is the second time in two years the two teams have needed overtime to determine a winner. Both times have gone in favor of the Lady Bulldogs.
Batesville trailed 37-30 with just under a minute to play in the game and managed to find a way to tie it. Catherine Raab and Bre Wells each hit timely 3-pointers to spark the comeback. The fourth quarter ended with the two teams knotted at 40-40.
Raab helped secure the victory by hitting 3-of-4 free throws in the overtime session. Sarah Ripperger and Calley Kaiser added field goals in the extra session.
Raab and Wells each scored 11 points to set the pace for the Lady Bulldogs. Kaiser was next in line with eight points. Kaiser had a team-high seven rebounds, while Ripperger led the team with four assists.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 3-5 on the season.
JV action
Batesville’s junior varsity squad beat Franklin County 44-31.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a quick start, leading 16-7 in the first quarter. They had trouble finding the basket in the second, getting only two points and letting the Wildcats back in the game as they headed into the locker room leading 18-16.
Batesville outscored FC 26-15 in the second half.
Leading scorer for the Bulldogs was Emma Weiler with 14 points. Madelyn Pohlman added seven and led in steals with three.
Claire Saner and Ava Hanson both contributed six points, with Saner leading in the rebound category with four. Other scorers were: Kaylin Hinners with five, Cora Deputy with four and Lizzy Nobbe with two.
Up next
Batesville will play this weekend: Friday at Greensburg (4-0) and Saturday against South Decatur (4-6). It will varsity only against the Cougars and a tip time of 6 p.m.
