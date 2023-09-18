GREENSBURG – No. 10 ranked Batesville repeated as sectional champions Saturday at the Greensburg Country Club with a team total 315. This is Batesville’s fourth straight sectional title.
Franklin County took second with 342 and East Central was third with 379. Those top three teams advance to the regional at Franklin Saturday.
The top three individuals from non-advancing teams also qualify for the regional. Greensburg’s Annie Pumphrey (93), Shelbyville’s Emmie Higgins (99) and Milan’s Kayla Walke (99) earned the three regional spots.
Batesville’s Addyson Weiler was the medalist on the day with a tournament low of 75.
Batesville’s Josie Meyer and East Central’s Rowan Pies were next individually, each with 76.
Other scores for the Lady Bulldogs included Ava South 77, Alexis Gallagher 87 and Zoey Ahern 97.
Other scores for Greensburg included Mary Harman 105, Payton Bright 109, Zoey Seal 114 and Lydia Hersley 124.
North Decatur was led by Addie Gauck with 101 followed by Elizabeth Custer 120, Kaylee Smith 123, Mary Stier 126 and Kail’C Ruble 129.
Following the top three teams were Greensburg 421, Shelbyville 440, Southwestern (Shelby) 440, Milan 455, North Decatur 470, South Ripley 499, Jac-Cen-Del 501 and Oldenburg incomplete.
Saturday’s regional will be played at The Legends Golf Course in Franklin. Sectionals feeding into the regional are Bloomington North, Greensburg, Center Grove, Corydon Central and Madison. Tee off is set for 8:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.