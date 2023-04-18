FRANKLIN - The Batesville track and field team competed in the Bill Self Invitational Friday at Franklin Community High School. Just as the meet got started and it looked like it was going to be a beautiful night, a very isolated storm popped up bringing in some lightning causing the meet to have about a 40 minute delay.
The small storm brought in a little bit cooler temperature and it ended up being a pretty perfect night for a track meet. Before the finals began, each school had two individuals recognized to receive the Bill Self Service Award and Batesville's seniors Madelyn Pohlman and Blake Hon were honored.
Overall, the boys placed fifth out of the six teams with Perry Meridian winning by nine points over Franklin Community 159-150. Connersville was third with 114 followed by Jennings County 87.5, Batesville 65.5 and Martinsville 36.
On the girls side, the Lady Bulldogs came in a solid second behind a strong Franklin Community team 187-145. Perry Meridian was third with 124 followed by Connersville 61, Jennings County 49 and Martinsville 42.
The Lady Bulldogs had two individual champions and two relay teams earning the championship spot. Jake Chapman ran a great 3200m run outkicking Perry Meridian's Luke Haggerty and finishing with a personal best time of 10:04.75.
Ayden Eckstein was the other individual champion in the high jump with a leap of 5-10.
On the relay side, the girls opened the meet with a victory as the 4x800m relay, beating the field by almost 3 seconds and a big personal best for the season at 9:50.9. Members of the team are Megan Allgeier, Kaylie Raver, Sophie Myers and Ava Hanson.
Then ending the meet, the girls 4x400m relay had a strong race, just beating Franklin Community by a little over a second, also with a big personal best for the season (4:13.18). Team members are Addison Luers, Kaylie Raver, Kam Dozier and Ava Hanson.
Second place:
- Kaylynn Bedel-1600m run
- Kaylie Raver-800m run
- Ell Carpenter-300m hurdles
- Katie Lipps-long jump
- Veronica King-shot put
Third place:
- Blake Hornberger-400m dash
- Nadine Davis-pole vault
- Kaylynn Bedel-800m run
Fourth place:
- Ryan Oesterling-shot put
- Cora Deputy-pole vault
- Ava Hanson-400m dash
- Ella Moster-300m hurdles
- Emma Weiler-3200m run
- Boys 4x800m relay of Isaac Trossman, Cannon Clark, Deev Ranka, Jake Chapman
Fifth place:
- Gage Pohlman-110m hurdles and 300m hurdles
- Deev Ranka-400m dash
- Ella Moster-100m hurdles
- Sophie Myers-1600m run
- Addison Luers-400m dash
- Katie Lipps-200m dash
- Lizzy Nobbe-long jump
- Cora Deputy-high jump
- Veronica King-discus
- Boys 4x100m relay of Gage Pohlman, Azmi Destriantoro, Hudson Kohlman, Noah Davis
- Boys 4x400m relay of Blake Hornberger, Gage Pohlman, Noah Davis, Deev Ranka
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.