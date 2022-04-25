FRANKLIN - Batesville's track teams traveled to Franklin Community High School for the 22nd annual Bill Self Invitational.
The Lady Bulldogs just missed the championship trophy, losing to a very talented Franklin team 152-143.5. Martinsville was third with 110, followed by Perry Meridian 89.5, Connersville 48, Shelbyville 39 and Jennings County-27.
The Bulldogs captured third place at 101.5 points with Perry Meridian winning the Invitational 129 points and Franklin second at 113. Connersville was fourth at 99 points, followed by Jennings County 69, Shelbyville 58.5 and Martinsville 42.
After the 4x800 relay and before the regular meet started, Franklin Community honors one girl and one boy senior to receive the Bill Self Service Award from each school. This year from Batesville Lily Pinckley and Benjamin Moster were named the winners of this award.
On the oval, the big winner of the night, bringing home three individual championships was Eli Pierson, running the sprint trifecta for the evening. He first won the 100 (:11.25), then the 400 (:52.13) and finally the 200 (:23.11).
Other champions for the night were Kaylie Raver in the 800 (2:30.94), Lily Pinckley in the 1600 (5:41.65), Kaylynn Bedel in the 3200 (12:02.69), Veronica King in the discus (102-10) and the girls 4x800 relay of Megan Allgeier, Kaylynn Raver, Lily Pinckley and Kaylie Raver (10:21.68).
The Bulldogs also took second in the 4x400 with the team of Madelyn Pohlman, Lily Meyer, Lizzy Nobbe and Elena Kuisel.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.