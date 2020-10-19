FRANKLIN – Batesville traveled to Franklin Community High School for the cross country regional.
Despite having five girls in the top 20, the Lady Bulldogs were edged out for the regional title by six points. Center Grove won the team title with 59 followed by Batesville 65, Franklin 70, Whiteland 92 and Indian Creek 148.
Greensburg’s Brenner Hanna was the individual champion with a time of 18:20, 18 seconds in front of the rest of the field.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Ava Hanson led the way with a personal best time of 19:17 and placed fourth overall. Then the Lady Bulldogs had a nice little pack led by Maria Lopez in 15th (20:02) with Sophie Myers right next to her in 16th (20:02). Freshman Megan Allgeier ran a personal best at 20:11 and placed 18th. Lily Pinckley finished in 20th at 20:15, snagging the last spot for the all-regional team. Madison Rahschulte came in 26th place and ran a personal best at 20:31. Trysta Vierling finished in 43rd place (21:21).
BOYS
Batesville had three finish in the top 10 for the boys, helping the Bulldogs grab third place in the team competition. Center Grove won the regional title with 28 points. Whiteland took second at 61 points with Batesville at third with 83. Greenwood Community and Franklin Community finished out the top 5 spots to advance to semistate with 106 and 110 points respectively.
The Bulldogs were led by Ean Loichinger who placed third place at 16:40. Benjamin Moster fought to the finish at ninth (17:08) and Adam Hollowell was right behind him in 10th (17:10). Eli Loichinger and Daren Smith finished almost together in 36th and 37th place (18:00, 18:01). Will Nuhring placed 44th (18:14) and Nathan Villani in 49th (18:23).
