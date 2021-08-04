LIBERTY - It has been two invitationals and two team wins for the Lady Bulldogs golf team to start the season. Following a record breaking 333 at Richmond, the Lady Bulldogs lowered the school record team score to 314 to win the Union County Invitational at Liberty Country Club.
Following Batesville in the team competition was Richmond 363, Franklin County 370, Union County 380, Delta 383, Northeastern 407, Daleville 410, Connersville 425 and East Central 514.
Emma Weiler was the tournament medalist by carding an 18-hole score of 70.
Sophomore Josie Meyer and freshman Addyson Weiler both finished with 74 to give Batesville the top three individuals scores on the day.
Senior Tori Harpring was fourth for the Lady Bulldogs with a 96 and Rhea Miller finished with 119.
