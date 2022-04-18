HOPE – The Batesville Lady Bulldogs picked up their first win of the tennis season with a 4-1 decision at Hauser.
The Lady Bulldogs were winners in all three varsity singles matches.
Summer Ratcliffe was a straight set winner at No. 1 singles. She defeated Bella Kilps 6-1, 6-4. Laney Walsman won her second match in a row at No. 2 by knocking off Addyson Barriger 6-0, 6-3. Isabelle Wonnell defeated Lydia Jordan 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3.
The No. 2 doubles team of Annie Negovetich and Molly Meer defeated Mattie Foster and Abby Blair 6-2, 6-1.
The junior varsity team was a 5-0 winner over the host Jets.
Madison Wanstrath, Josie Meyer and Ella Wolters were all winners in singles play. Gabrielle Elston and Jada Day teamed up for a doubles win as did Kate Bauer and Lucy Abplanalp.
Connersville 3, Batesville 2
BATESVILLE – The Batesville High School varsity tennis team suffered a 3-2 loss at home to Connersville.
The Lady Bulldogs picked up wins at No. 2 and 3 singles. Laney Walsman defeated Katie Mitchell 6-0 and 6-4 at No. 2, while Isabelle Wonnell was a 6-1 and 6-2 winner over Julia Poe at No. 3.
Winners in junior varsity singles action were Josie Meyer and Ella Wolters. Doubles victories were recorded by Jada Day and Gabrielle Elston, Kate Bauer and Olivia Raab, and Lucy Abplanalp and Madison Wanstrath.
