SEYMOUR - Batesville's girls soccer teams opened the season with a sweep of host Seymour on Saturday.
The junior varsity team dominated possession the entire game and found the back of the net in the second half with a final score of 2-0.
Isabelle Hornberger and Claire Weberding stepped up as leaders on the field and the freshmen made excellent debuts on the season. Several of the Lady Bulldogs had shots on goal. Elaney McGuire and Avery Weberding scored while Lilly Grigg is credited with one assist. Makayla Granger had one save in goal.
The varsity team followed and continued dominating possession for the Lady Bulldogs. Batesville also found success in the second half and won with a final score of 3-0.
Calley Kaiser and Lily Meyer stepped up defensively, closing down the Lady Owls. Goals were scored by Haley Lipps, Tristan Rowlett and Olivia Knueven.
Tristan Rowlett and Billie Puente were credited with assists. Renee Lecher recorded three saves in goal.
-Information provided.
