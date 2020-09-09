BATESVILLE - The Lady Bulldogs played host to EIAC opponent Rushville on Tuesday. Batesville posted a win in the varsity match by the score of 25-15, 25-18 and 25-19.
The Lady Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night for their four seniors: Nikki Fox, Kylie Laker, Katie Bedel and Kerigan Haskamp.
Laker served 18-for-18 with three aces and added nine kills.
Cayman Werner served 11-for-11 with two aces and had 10 kills.
Bedel finished with 14 kills and four blocks.
In the junior varsity match, the Lady Bulldogs won 25-21 and 25-23.
Kaylie Raver led Batesville in assists. Maggie Wilson led the team with six kills. Kaylin Hinners and Kennedy Westrick were strong servers for the Lady Bulldogs. Kaylin went 11-for-11 and Kennedy went 8-for-8.
The teams travel to Jennings County Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.