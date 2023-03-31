BATESVILLE – The Lady Bulldogs opened the softball season with a 12-8 victory over South Ripley.
After a 1-1 first inning, Batesville took a 6-2 lead after two innings. After the Lady Raiders plated three runs in the top of the fourth, Batesville answered with two runs to lead 8-5.
In the fifth inning, South Ripley added a run and the Lady Bulldogs scored two to grab a 10-6 lead. Both teams scored two in the sixth and the Lady Bulldogs’ defense held South Ripley scoreless in the seventh to lock down the win.
“With it being the first game of the year, jitters, nerves, whatever, I thought they did a great job, especially with bouncing back from an error or not hitting like they wanted and to learn from it and move on to the next play,” Coach Gene Cooney said.
Batesville freshman Libby Stephens pitched all seven innings, allowing 11 hits, two walks and five earned runs while striking out two.
“I thought Libby Stephens did a great job on the mound pitching a full seven innings,” Coach Cooney added. “You cannot mention the pitcher if you don’t mention the catcher, because they go hand-in-hand. Natasha Fowler did a great job behind the plate in her first varsity start as a catcher. She set up well all night and kept the ball in front of her.”
Offensively, junior Renee Lecher went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and home run. She had four runs scored and one RBI and reached base in all four plate appearances.
Freshman Addilyn Froehling was 1-for-2 at the plate with a double, two RBIs, one run scored and was on base 2-of-3 plate appearances. Freshman Lexiyne Harris was 1-3 at the plate with a walk, one RBI and one stolen base.
“Sophomore Marlee Obermeyer, our regular left fielder, stepped in and played first base for us and did a great job, made play after play for us. Eva Hilbert made a awesome catch in right field in the top of the seventh, being the second out and not allow them to get someone on base and possibly start a rally,” Coach Cooney said. “Calli Fletcher and Lexiyne Harris played great up the middle, turning a 6-4-3 double play in the early innings to end the inning and was key to not allowing them scoring any more runs that inning. Renee Lecher played a great third base making plays all night. With 11 hits against us, the outfield (Froehling, Westrick, Hilbert) got the ball in to the cutoffs right away to not allow extra bases for the runners.”
“Proud of them for competing each inning, even when it was going back and forth, they never lost confidence, they never allowed the last error to affect the next play,” Coach Cooney added.
Greensburg
Visiting Madison jumped out to a 5-0 run after the first inning en route to an 11-4 victory over the Lady Pirates.
Madison added a run in the top of the third before Greensburg plated two runs in the bottom of the third. In the home-half of the fifth, the Lady Pirates cut the deficit to 6-4.
The Lady Cubs put the game away with two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Armbrecht picked up the win in the circle for Madison. She finished with seven strikeouts. Kaydence Gates went the distance in the circle for the Lady Pirates. Gates had two strikouts.
Huffman led Madison with three hits and four RBIs. Mann and Eder both had two hits.
Lydia Balser drove in two runs for Greensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.