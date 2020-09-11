LAWRENCEBURG - The Lady Bulldogs and Lady Pirates traveled to Hidden Valley Golf Course to take on the host Lady Tigers. Batesville claimed the team title with 183. Lawrenceburg was second with 198 and Greensburg was third with 202.
Emma Weiler led the Lady Bulldog with 1-over 37 to earn medalist honors.
Batesville scores included Josie Meyer 43, Rhea Miller 49, Madelyn Pohlman 54, Chloe Murphy 55 and Tori Harpring 56.
Megan Reisman led the Lady Pirates with a 47 followed by Elizabeth Mitchell 50, Alyea Lawrence 51, and Anne Pumphrey 54.
The Lady Pirates will wrap up their regular season on Tuesday at Rushville.
