GREENSBURG – The Lady Bulldogs golf team added to its win total on Saturday as Batesville won the Greensburg Invitational with a team total of 339. This is the third invitational victory for the Lady Bulldogs on the young season.
Heritage Christian was second overall with a 364. Franklin County was third, two strokes behind the Eagles with 366.
Franklin Central took fourth with 372 followed by Richmond 373, Madison 393, Jennings County 405, Greensburg 414, Mooresville 418, Shelbyville 440, Indian Creek 451, East Central 466, Rushville 473 and Oldenburg 522.
Batesville junior Emma Weiler led the way for the Lady Bulldogs and claimed medalist honors with a 74.
Josie Meyer was second for Batesville and fifth overall with an 80.
Addyson Weiler carded 86 followed by Madelyn Pohlman 99 and Rhea Miller 108.
For Rushville, Isabella Wilson led the way with a 106.
Emilee Jackman carded a 111 for the Lady Lions.
Emma Tressler was next for Rushville with 126.
Meredith Erwin had a 130 and Megan Alexander had 134.
“Tough day at the office. We are starting to make some improvements mechanically, but scores have yet to reflect the work we’ve been putting in at practice. Hopefully we’ll start seeing more putts fall and scores drop as we begin our 9-hole matches this week,” Rushville head coach Jon Bitner said. “Kudos to Emilee Jackman for dropping 16 shots from last Monday at Richmond.”
