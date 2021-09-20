GREENSBURG - The IHSAA held the area girls golf sectional at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday. Heavy favorite Batesville cruised to the sectional title with a team score of 328. Greensburg finished second with 423 followed by Rushville 430, East Central 438 and Milan 472.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by Emma Weiler with a school record 3-under par 67.
Other scores for the Lady Bulldogs included Josie Meyer 80, Addyson Weiler 82, Victoria Harpring 99 and Chloe Murphy 113.
Greensburg was led by Sarah Stapp with a 94. Anne Pumphrey carded 107. Elizabeth Mitchell and Alyea Lawrence both finished with 111. Kate Acra finished with 117.
Leading the way for Rushville was Isabella Wilson with 93. Emilee Jackman finished with 110. Claire Waits had a 112. Megan Alexander finished with 115 and Emma Tressler had a 118.
Batesville, Greensburg and Rushville advance to the Lapel Regional as teams this coming Saturday. The regional is at the Edgewood Golf Club.
The top three individuals at the sectional on non-advancing teams also qualify for Saturday's regional.
Jac-Cen-Del's Tracy McKittrick earned the first individual qualifying spot with a personal best 96. Kayla Walke from Milan was the second individual to advance with a 100 and Emerald Simmonds from Oldenburg Academy was the third individual to advance with a score of 102.
