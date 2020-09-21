GREENSBURG - With traditional powers Columbus North and Columbus East not in the Greensburg Sectional field, the three regional qualifying team positions were up for grabs on Saturday at the Greensburg Country Club.
Batesville claimed the first spot with a sectional championship team total of 369.
Greensburg was a distant second with 409 and East Central took third with 444. Those three schools will travel to The Edge Golf Course in Anderson for the regional this Saturday.
Rushville finished fourth with 455 followed by North Decatur 477, Milan 483, Jac-Cen-Del incomplete and Oldenburg Academy incomplete.
Batesville’s Emma Weiler was the medalist with a 77. Batesville’s Josie Meyer was second overall with 85 and Greensburg’s Megan Reisman was third overall with 86.
The top three individuals from non-advancing teams also qualify for the regional. Oldenburg’s Emerald Simmonds (99), Rushville’s Isabella Wilson (101) and Rushville’s Carly Buckley (108) grabbed the three regional qualifying spots as individuals.
Other scores for Batesville were Tori Harpring 98, Madelyn Pohlman 109 and Rhea Miller 114.
Following Reisman for the Lady Pirates were Elizabeth Mitchell 101, Anne Pumphrey 110, Mollie Pumphrey 112 and Alyea Lawrence 112.
Other scores for Rushville included Claire Waits 122, Paige Paugh 124 and Emilee Jackman 126.
North Decatur was led by LaRonda Schwartz with 112. Katy Kinker followed with 113. Rilie Sieg had a 124 and Kenda Sieg finished with 128.
