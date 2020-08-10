GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Country Club was the host for the annual Greensburg Invitational for girls golf on Saturday.
Batesville took top honors in the 15-team field by posting a team total 359. Heritage Christian was second with 360. Franklin County and Greenfield-Central both finished with 363. Richmond finished with 372 followed by Columbus East 400, Mooresville 421, Jennings County 426, Franklin Central 428, Greensburg 451, East Central 473 and Indian Creek, Rushville, North Decatur and Shelbyville all incomplete.
Batesville’s Emma Weiler was the meet medalist by carding (36-35) 71.
Other scores for the Lady Bulldogs included Josie Meyer (40-40) 80, Rhea Miller (50-49) 99, Madelyn Puhlman (55-54) 109 and Chloe Murphy (61-56) 117.
Franklin County was led by Camryn Brewer with (39-45) 84, followed by Nicole Mears (40-48) 88, Gracie Graf (45-48) 93, Crystal Calihan (47-51) 98 and Kelsie Brackney (50-53) 103.
For Greensburg, Elizabeth Mitchell had a (57-50) 107, followed by Anne Pumphrey (57-54) 111, Mollie Phumphrey (60-54) 114, Alyea Lawrence (59-60) 119 and Gabbie Haviland (68-69) 137.
Rushville was led by Isabella Wilson with (51-50) 101.Carly Buckley finished with (60-62) 122 and Claire Waits carded (64-66) 130.
For North Decatur, Kenda Sieg had a (64-63) 127. Katy Kinker had (65-68) 133 and Rilie Sieg had (70-69) 139.
