BATESVILLE - As the regular season begins to come to an end, Batesville hosted its final home race of the season, welcoming nine other teams to compete in Batesville Invitational.
The Lady Bulldogs took top honors with 23 points with East Central coming in second at 60 points, sneaking by Seymour with 67.
The Lady Bulldogs continue to be led by sophomore Ava Hanson as she was the first to cross the finish line at 19:36. Maria Lopez again had a PR performance beating her best by one second and coming in third at 19:56. She was followed closely by teammate Sophie Myers in fourth at 20:02. Lily Pinckley continues to drop her time as she crossed the line in seventh at 20:27. Madison Rahschulte was right behind her in eighth at 20:38 (which tied her PR). Megan Allgeier raced through at 20:52 putting her in 10th place with Trysta Vierling finishing out the top 7 in 12th place at 21:31.
Rushville finished fourth for the girls.
Senior Jaeda Miller led the Rushville girls with an 11th place finish in a season best time of 21:02. The Lady Lion pack of Sofia Kemple, Abby Herbert, Cyndi Tush, Maddy Hankins, and Yanitza Norvell finished 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, and 22nd respectively. Kemple, Tush, and Norvell each ran season best times of 23:29, 23:47, and 23:54 while Herbert and Hankins finished in 23:46 and 23:54. Mia Norvell finished 30th overall with a time of 26:56. Ashley Whitham finished sixth in the reserve race with a time of 29:33.
BOYS
The Bulldogs, again a little short handed, had a strong showing as they had three personal records broken and came in second to Seymour 24-52. East Central took third with 75.
Batesville was led by junior Benjamin Moster who ran a personal best by 19 seconds, crossing the finish line first at 16:18. Ean Loichinger was fourth at 16:41. Also with a 10 second PR was freshmen Eli Loichinger, crossing the line in 12th at 17:39. Dillon Murray followed in 15th place with a time of 18:08 with Kyler Daulton close behind at 18:19 and in 20th place. The final PR of the night came from senior Landon Gutzwiller who continues to drop his time at 18:33 and finishing in 25th. Rounding out the top 7 for the Bulldogs was Luke Nuhring placing 34th (20:41).
Rushville took fourth for the boys.
Junior Kyle Stanley continued to run well, leading the Lions with a seventh place finish with a time of 16:53. Caleb Krodel and Ryan Schindler finished 17th and 19th with times of 18:08 and 18:15. Keith Bacon and Adam Bousman came in 21st and 22nd with times of 18:22 and 18:27 (season best). Sam Sterrett and Trenton Dyer finished 26th and 31st with times of 18:39 and 19:15. In the reserve race, senior Heath Barada ran a season best time of 19:46 to finish fourth overall.
