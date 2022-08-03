RICHMOND - Last year, the Batesville Lady Bulldogs opened the season by winning the Richmond Invitational with a score of 333. This year's team did that one better, or 19 better. Batesville won the invitational with a team total of 314 Monday.
Richmond was a distant second with 371 followed by Centerville 384, Union County 404, Rushville 411, Winchester 439, Connersville 452 and Lawrenceburg 470.
Batesville's Emma Weiler earned first place individual honors with a 2-under 70.
Batesville also had the second and third place individuals with Josie Meyer at 75 and Addyson Weiler at 77.
Rushville was led by Emma Tressler with a score of 97.
On Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs captured their second straight invitational title by winning the Union County Invitational held at Liberty Country Club.
Batesville carded a team-total 334 to take top honors in the 10-team field.
Union County claimed second place with 372, one stroke better than Delta's 373 and four better than Richmond's 376. Franklin County took fifth with 388 followed by Northeastern 405, Daleville 410, East Central 427, Connersville 454 and Hagerstown 500.
Batesville's Emma Weiler carded a 2-under 68 to secure medalist honors.
East Central's Rowan Pies finished with 74 to take second individually. Union County's Peityn Gillman was third individually with 75. Union County's Emma Kassens carded 79.
Batesville Josie Meyer and Addyson Weiler both finished with 81. Madelyn Polman had a 104 and Zoey Ahem finished with 107.
Other scores for East Central included Miriam Weber 113, Riley Havlin 120, Alyssa Riehle 120 and Alison Griffin 125.
Scores for Franklin County included Crystal Calihan 85, Nicole Mears 86, Jacy Grimmeissen 108, Lillie Graf 109 and Jaelyn Grimmeissen 136.
