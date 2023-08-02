RICHMOND – Batesville and Rushville opened the girls golf season at the Richmond Invitational at the Richmond Elks Country Club Monday. The Lady Bulldogs cruised to the team title by posting a 322. Richmond was second overall with 354. Centerville took third with 362 followed by Union County 389, East Central 409, Rushville 414 and Connersville 467.
East Central sophomore Rowan Pies was the invitational medalist with a 71.
Batesville was led by senior Josie Meyer with a 74.
Addyson Weiler carded an 80. Alexis Gallagher had an 83. Zoey Ahern finished with 85 and Grace Saner had a 109.
The Lady Lions were led by Emma Tressler with a 90.
Megan Alexander and Clair Waits both carded 100. Abby Hill and Lauren Megee both had 124.
Union County Invitational
LIBERTY – Batesville returned to action Tuesday at the Liberty Country Club for the Union County Invitational. Batesville again took first place with a team-total of 339. Richmond was second with 364 followed by Union County 371, Franklin County 382, Delta 394, East Central 427, Daleville 437, Connersville 444, Hagerstown 478 and Northeastern incomplete.
Batesville was led by Weiler, earning medalist honors with a 72.
Meyer was next for the Lady Bulldogs with a 76, good for third place individually. Gallagher carded a 93. Ahern had a 98 and Saner finished with 108.
