BATESVILLE - The Ripley County Cross Country meet was held Thursday on Batesville's course. The Lady Bulldogs took advantage of the familiar surroundings and ran to the county title.
Batesville took the top six places en route a perfect score of 15 and the county title. South Ripley was second with 57.
Batesville's Kaylynn Bedel was crowned the champion of the girls race and named county MVP. This is Bedel's third year in a row winning the county meet.
Following Bedel (21:14) was Lexiyne Harris (21;17), Megan Allgeier (22:11), Samantha Adams (22:27), Kaylie Raver (22:33) and Bayleigh Demaree (22:49). Charlotte Trossman took the final spot for Batesville in eighth place (24:01).
For the boys, Batesville had five harriers in the top 10, but the Bulldogs could not overcome Milan as the Indians won the team title with 22 points. Batesville finished second with 36.
Milan's Ben Riehle was named the champion and county MVP.
All-County honors for Batesville went to Isaac Trossman, leading the way for the Dogs placing fourth, followed by Cannon Clark sixth, Jake Chapman seventh, Deev Ranka ninth and Jaden Basler 10th. Finishing out the top 7 for the Bulldogs were Ethan Rahschutle 12th and Eli Loichinger 14th.
Batesville travels to the East Central Invitational Saturday. The boys race begins at 9 a.m. followed by the girls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.