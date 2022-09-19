Lady Bulldogs win sectional title

GREENSBURG - No. 6 Batesville set a new school record team score of 294 to win the IHSAA golf sectional Saturday at Greensburg.
The Lady Bulldogs advance to the regional at The Legends Golf Club in Franklin this Saturday. Second place Franklin County (359) and East Central (411) also advance to the regional for team competition.
Greensburg finished fourth with 428 followed by Milan 459, Shelbyville 466, Southwestern (Shelby) 468, South Ripley 504, North Decatur incomplete and Jac-Cen-Del incomplete.
Greensburg's Sarah Stapp carded a 93 to earn on of the individual qualifying spots in the regional. Southwestern's McKinley Correll (96) and North Decatur Addie Gauck (97) also advance to the regional as individuals.
Batesville's Emma Weiler was the medalist with a 71. Batesville's Josie Meyer and Ava South were both one shot back with 72. Addyson Weiler finished with 79 and Madelyn Pohlman had a 94.
East Central's Rowan Pies finished fourth overall with 75. Miriam Weber and Brynn Wilhelm both had 111 for the Lady Trojans. Riley Havlin had 114 and Alyssa Riehle finished with 115.
Other scores for Greensburg included Zoey Seal 105, Anne Pumphrey 108, Carmen Thackery 122 and Lydia Hersley 133.
For the Lady Chargers, Kaylee Smith had a 126. Hannah Reynolds finished with 136 and Chase Christianson had 140.
JCD's Emma Wagner finished with 123.
Franklin County was led by Crystal Calihan with 85 followed by Nicole Mears 86, Lillie Graf 94, Jacy Grimmiessen 94 and Ruby Singer 122.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.