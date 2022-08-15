FRANKLIN - The Legends Golf Club in Franklin hosted the annual Franklin Invitational for 18 girls golf teams. Seven of the top 20 ranked teams in the state were on the course Saturday.
Joining the No. 6 Lady Bulldogs were No. 3 Castle, No. 8 Center Grove, No. 9 Franklin, No. 12 Floyd Central, No. 15 Plainfield and No. 18 Avon.
Batesville claimed the team trophy by posting a new school record team score of 298. This beats the previous record by 16 strokes.
Batesville's 298 was four strokes better than No. 3 Castle and eight strokes better than No. 8 Center Grove.
Leading the way for the Lady Bulldogs was Emma Weiler with a 71. That score placed her second individually in the tournament.
Addyson Weiler was next for Batesville, carding a 73 for fifth individually.
Ava South finished seventh individually with a 74.
Josie Meyer carded an 80 and Zoey Ahern shot 111.
