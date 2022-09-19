SHELBYVILLE - Blue River Cross Country Course was the host for the Mid-Hoosier Conference meet Saturday.
Led by the 1-2 punch of Ava Lecher and Dorothy Robbins, the Lady Chargers won the MHC team title with 33 points. Hauser was second with 43, one point ahead of South Decatur's 44.
Freshman Ava Lecher lead the way for North, capturing the individual crown as conference champion with a new personal best time of 24:19.
Coming in as conference runner-up was freshman Dorothy Robbins in a personal best time of 24:31. Olivia Reisman crossed the finish line in eighth place with a time of 25:26. All three Lady Charger freshman earned all-conference recognition for finishing in the top 10.
Sophomore Cecilia Barber was 16th in 29:39 and freshman Lauren Miller was 17th in 31:21. Senior Philomenia Neise finished in 23rd with a time of 38:19.
South's Clair Schoettmer was ninth to cross the finish line in 25:38 to earn all-conference honors. Elizabeth Flessner finished 12th in 27:18. Maria Nobbe led three straight Lady Cougars across the line in 14th with a time of 28:16 followed by Brayley Sundal 15th in 28:24 and Samantha Storm 16th in 28:26.
Hauser won the title for the boys with 53 points. Southwestern (Shelby) was second with 59 followed by Waldron 63, South Decatur 75 and North Decatur 89.
Waldron's Will Larrison won the race in 18:19.
South Decatur was led by Donovan Hale in eighth with a time of 19:54. Conner Newby was ninth in 19:57. Both Cougars earn all-conference honors.
Also for the Cougars, Chase Kalli was 14th in 20:52 followed by Damian Jackson 23rd in 21:45 and Jack Hamilton 27th in 22:16.
For the Chargers, Kaysar Bowles led the way in 12th place with a time of 20:28 followed by Ryan Hancock 13th in 20:48. Crossing the line in 22nd was Eli Wesienbach 21:43. Logan O'Dell finished in 25th with a time of 21:48 followed by Noah Wesienbach 26th in 22:06. Adam Wade finished in 23:21 and Mason Dimett crossed the line in 25:03. Rounding out the times for North was Sam Cathey 26:57 and Landon Swango 27:25.
