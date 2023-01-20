An emotional night at North Decatur was capped by a sweep for the Lady Chargers over Milan.
The Lady Chargers hosted its Coaches vs. Cancer program between the junior varsity and varsity games. Coach Doug Laker provided the program in which those that have passed away from cancer were remembered. The program also honored those conquering cancer and those that have beaten the disease. The event showcased the importance of finding a cure for cancer and remembering the impact of those who we have lost.
The program included quotes from former North Carolina State University Coach Jim Valvano about his battle with cancer and living life to its fullest, “To me, there are three things we all should do every day. We should do this every day of our lives. Number one is laugh. You should laugh every day. Number two is think. You should spend some time in thought. Number three is you should have your emotions moved to tears, could be happiness or joy. But think about it. If you laugh, you think and you cry, that’s a full day. That’s a heck of a day. You do that seven days a week, you’re going to have something special.”
Following the emotional program, the Lady Chargers took immediate control of the varsity game and cruised to a 61-26 victory over the Lady Indians.
North improves to 15-5 with its fifth straight victory. The Lady Charges close the regular season with two conference games – on the road at Hauser Tuesday and against Edinburgh Thursday. Milan falls to 3-17. North can claim its 10 MHC title in school history with a win at Hauser.
North opened the game with a 9-0 run. A lay-up by Clare Kinker started the run. After a 3-pointer and two free throws from Madi Allen, Kinker scored on the break off an assist by Kelsey Haley. Milan got on the board with a bucket from Kaiya Rinear. Allen added a baseline jumper and Sydney Rohls had a rebound bucket around a free throw from Milan’s Emma Voss to close the first quarter with North on top 13-3.
North’s defense continued to stifle the Lady Indians. After another Allen 3-pointer, North scored two straight fast-break buckets off turnovers. Madelyn Bohman found Ella Kunz on the break and Allen scored on the fast break to push the lead to 20-3. Bohman then found Allen for the bucket and foul. Allen completed the traditional three point play to add to the lead.
Milan got a free throw from Rinear with 5:22 to play in the half. North scored the next nine points. Rohls scored off a rebound to start the run. Kacey Barker drained a long jumper off the Haley assist and Allen closed the run with a 3-pointer. Milan scored the final three points of the half to make it 34-7 at the half.
Milan was able to score 19 points in the second half, but the Lady Chargers added 27 to ease to the 61-26 victory.
Allen led the Lady Chargers with 22 points. Kunz was also in double figures with 10 points. Rohls scored eight points followed by Haley six, Barker five, Bohman four, Kinker four and Ally Whitaker two.
North rallied with four late points to knock off Milan 38-37 in the junior varsity game. A bucket by Emma Schoettmer put North up 36-35. A steal and lay-up by Jo Whitaker pushed the led to 38-35 in the final seconds. A late bucket by Voss made the final margin 38-37.
Jo Whitaker led the Lady Chargers (11-5) with 11 points. Kacie Ogden finished with nine points followed by Ally Whitaker eight, Schoettmer six, Brooke Mauer two and Libby Crawford two.
