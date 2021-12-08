CHARLOTTESVILLE -The Lady Chargers traveled to Eastern Hancock on Tuesday to face the Class 2A No. 8 Lady Royals. Eastern Hancock set the tone early with a 28-9 first quarter en route to the 66-48 victory.
The Lady Royals improve to 9-1 on the season. The Lady Chargers drop to 10-3. North has a week off before traveling to Jac-Cen-Del on Dec. 14.
Eastern Hancock opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers and was hot from long range throughout the first half. North Decatur's Kelsey Haley drained a 3-pointer early in the quarter, but a 3-pointer from Grace Stapleton and bucket on the fast break put the Lady Royals on top 17-6.
After a North timeout, the Lady Royals scored the next 11 points. Haley's 3-pointer at the buzzer closed the deficit to 28-9 after one quarter of action.
The Lady Royals started the second quarter on a 7-0 run. A bucket by North's Clare Kinker got the Lady Chargers on the board. After a bucket by Eastern Hancock's Emma Bolding, Haley hit another bomb. The Lady Royals went on the attack again, scoring eight straight points to lead 45-14.
Kacey Barker's bucket stopped the Eastern Hancock run as the teams traded scores throughout the rest of the quarter. Kinker's bucket closed the half with North trailing 51-20 at the break.
Eastern Hancock started the second half on an 8-3 run. That implemented the new IHSAA mercy rule and started a running clock for the remainder of the game. North closed the quarter on a 9-4 run. Madelyn Bohman had four of the nine. Ella Kunz added a bucket and Haley hit her fourth 3-pointer as the quarter buzzer sounded.
After three quarters, Eastern Hancock led 63-32.
Barker opened the fourth quarter with a bucket. The bucket started an 11-0 Lady Charger run with Kinker, Kunz and Bohman all contributing in the spurt.
The Lady Royals were led to just 3 points in the final quarter, but the deficit was too much to overcome for North as the Lady Chargers fell 66-48.
For the Lady Chargers, Haley led the way with 12 points. Kinker was also in double figures with 10 points. Bohman finished with nine points. Madi Allen and Kunz both chipped in with five points. Barker had four points. Hope Barker had two points and Sidney Rohls finished with one point.
