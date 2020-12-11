LAWRENCEBURG - Offensive struggles in the first two quarters doomed the Lady Chargers on the road at Lawrenceburg on Thursday. The Lady Tigers held North to just seven points in the first half and went on to knock off the Lady Chargers 51-35.
North falls to 1-4 on the season. Lawrenceburg improves to 6-2.
Lawrenceburg jumped out to a 12-2 lead after one quarter.
The Lady Tigers led 29-7 at the half.
The Lady Chargers scored 28 points in the second half to close the final deficit to 51-35.
For the Lady Chargers, Haley Gorrell led the way with 10 points and four rebounds. Madelyn Bohman added nine points and seven rebounds. Jenna Geis tallied six points and four rebounds. Morgan Stanley had five points and three assists. Jenna Walton chipped in with five points.
North returns to action Tuesday at Greensburg.
