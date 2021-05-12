WALDRON - The North Decatur girls track team placed fourth in the Mid-Hoosier Conference meet on Tuesday at Waldron. Southwestern won the team title with 155 followed by South Decatur 125, Morristown 99, North 80, Waldron 52, Hauser 49 and Edinburgh 10.
Anna Burkhart took second in the 100, third in the long jump with a distance of 14-03, and fourth in the 200 with her PR of :29.02.
Jenna Geis had a PR in the 200 with a time of :31.10, taking fifth place.
Abigail Hartman had a PR in high jump with a height of 5-0, putting her in second place and a PR in the 400, taking seventh place with a time of 1:15.87.
Jenna Walton took second in the 1600 with a time of 6:13.36 and fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:50.93.
Ella Kunz added a PR in the 100 hurdles with a time of :21.79, taking seventh place and she placed sixth in the discus with a distance of 72-7.
Gracie Osting took third in the 300 hurdles with her PR of :57.26.
Skyla Wade took fourth in the discus with a distance of 76-7 and seventh in shot put with a distance of 24-3.
Geis, Hartman, Kunz, and Burkhart took third in the 4x100 relay with a time of :58.26
Geis, Hartman, Osting, and Walton took third in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:49.82.
Addie Gauck, Ellie Cox, Osting, and Walton took fifth in the 4x800 relay with a time of 13:07.45.
