HOPE — The Lady Chargers scored four runs in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie en route to a 5-1 victory over the Lady Jets in softball action Thursday.
Haley Arthur picked up the win in the circle for North, allowing one run, while scattering five hits and striking out seven.
North tallied 10 hits. Keisha Crosland and Bobbie-Jean Trask both had a multi-hit game. Crosland was 4-for-4 on the night with three RBIs.
Rushville 10, North Decatur 0
RUSHVILLE – On Wednesday, the Lady Lions celebrated Senior Night with a 10-0 win over the Lady Chargers.
Arthur took the loss for North, allowing seven runs over four innings with six strikeouts.
Macy Scudder and Crosland both had one hit for North.
