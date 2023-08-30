South Decatur was the host site for cross country action Tuesday featuring South Decatur, North Decatur, Jac-Cen-Del, Milan and South Ripley.
North won the team title for the girls with 40 points. South Ripley was second with 46 followed by the Lady Cougars 58, JCD 82 and Milan incomplete.
JCD’s Allene Peters won the race in 24:15.
For the Lady Chargers, freshman Jewel Verseman led the way, finishing in fifth place while setting a new personal best time of 25:37.
A trio of sophomores led by Ava Lecher (26:02), Olivia Reisman (27:39) and Lauren Miller (28:44) also ran tremendous races for the Lady Chargers. Freshman Emerson Gunn (29:09, new PR) and Madison Rohls (29:20, new PR) continued to show consistent improvement while junior Cecilia Barber (32:07) rounded out the scoring for North with a season best time.
For the Lady Cougars, Clair Schoettmer placed fifth out of 27 with an overall personal best of 25:08.5.
Brayley Sundal was 12th in 28:42. Brianna Benefiel placed 16th in 29:23. Mary Schwering crossed the line 19th in 30:47. Brooklyn Ortman was 20th in 32:03.
For the boys, Milan cruised to the team title with 17. South Ripley was second at 54 followed by South 73, North 78 and JCD incomplete.
Milan’s Ben Riehle won the race in 16:48.
Leading the way for the Cougars was Nick Hunter in eighth with a time of 19:35.
Conner Newby crossed the line 10th in 20:01. Donovan Hale was right behind Newby with an 11th place finish in 20:04. Logan Wilkinson ran a season best 21:46 to place 21st. Bob Tryon was 28th in 23:44. Keaton Troutman finished 30th in 25:21. Josh Chastain was 31st in 26:22.
For the Chargers, Eli Weisenbach continued to led the pace by finishing ninth with a new personal best 19:43.
Fellow sophomores Logan O’Dell (12th place) set a new PR in a time of 20:12 and Adam Wade (18th place) also set a new PR in a time of 20:57. Freshman Harper Gunn ran his career best time in 21:10 followed by Jackson White 22:13, Noah Weisenbach 23:25, Sam Cathey 23:46 (setting new PR) and Jake Dimett 30:40.
