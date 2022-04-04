North Decatur opened the softball season by going 1-1 on Saturday.
The Lady Chargers rolled to a 15-4 victory over Southwestern (Hanover).
North scored two runs in the first inning on a home run by Keesha Crosland, one run in the second inning and four runs in the third inning to lead 7-1 through three innings.
The Lady Chargers plated eight runs in the fourth to put the game out of reach. Macy Scudder, Sarah Swain, Kennedy Stier, Kacie Ogden and Kayln Muckerhide each had RBIs in the frame.
Crosland went three innings in the circle for North to pick up the win. She allowed two hits and one walk while striking out three. Swain pitched the final two innings for North.
Chloey Leach took the loss for Southwestern.
North tallied 11 hits in the game with Scudder, Muckerhide, Stier and Crosland having multiple hits. Clair Kinker stole three bases for North.
In the second game, North fell to Brownstown Central in nine innings, 6-4.
North scored two runs in the third inning, one run in the fourth and one run in the seventh. Brownstown Central had one run in the fifth, three in the seventh and two in the ninth for the win.
Crosland pitched all nine innings for North, allowing six runs on eight hits and striking out five.
Rylin Huddleston was the winning pitcher for Brownstown Central.
Kacie Ogden went 2-for-5 at the plate to lead Lady Chargers in hits.
May led Brownstown Central with two hits in four at bats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.