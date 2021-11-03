GREENSBURG - The Lady Chargers opened the basketball season by hosting Franklin County on Tuesday. North outscored the Lady Wildcats in the first and fourth quarters by a combined 25-8 to pick up the 42-30 victory.
The Lady Chargers opened the scoring with a bucket in the paint by Ella Kunz. Madelyn Bohman scored four straight to force a Franklin County timeout.
The lead grew to 8-0 on a pair of Bohman free throws before Franklin County got on the board with a free throw by Josephine Rolfes with just under four minutes to play in the quarter. A Madi Allen bucket closed the first quarter with the Lady Chargers leading 10-1.
Franklin County opened the scoring in the second quarter, but North responded with another bucket in the paint by Kunz. After a free throw by Allen pushed the North lead to 13-5, the Lady Wildcats fought back to cut the deficit to four near the mid-point of the second quarter.
A short jumper by Franklin County's Jenna Bruns cut the deficit again, but a Bohman free throw capped the first half with North leading 19-14.
Franklin County outscored the Lady Chargers 7-3 to start the third quarter. A bucket by Alexandra Gillman pulled the Lady Wildcats to within one at 22-21. North answered with two free throws from Allen and one from Kunz to extend the lead back to four. After a North turnover and bucket by Franklin County, North closed the third quarter with two more Bohman free throws and led 27-23.
In the fourth, the Lady Chargers outscored Franklin County 15-7 to pull away to the 42-30 victory.
Bohman led the Lady Chargers with 14 points. Allen was also in double figures with 11 points. Kacey Barker tallied eight points followed by Kunz with seven and Sydney Rohls with two.
Franklin County won the junior varsity contest 35-30.
North will next be in action Saturday at the South Dearborn tournament. The junior varsity plays at 11 a.m. with the varsity at 12:30 p.m.
