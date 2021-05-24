BATESVILLE – North Decatur’s softball team traveled to Batesville and returned with a 9-5 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Chargers jumped out to a 3-1 lead after one inning. North added three more runs in the third, two in thee fifth and one in the sixth.
Batesville rallied with four runs in the sixth inning, but could not overcome the deficit.
Batesville’s bats were led by Emma Belter, Renee Lecher, and Rippenger, all knocking in runs for Batesville.
North’s Sarah Swain singled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs in the first inning.
In the third, Bobbie-Jean Trask and Macy Scudder both had RBIs for the Lady Chargers in the inning.
Haley Arthur picked up the win in the circle. She scattered four hits over seven innings with one walk and 11 strikeouts.
Paige Oldham took the loss for Batesville. Oldham allowed 11 hits and nine runs over seven innings, striking out eight and walking one.
For North, Swain, Keisha Crosland, Scudder, Kaylin Muckerhide, and Kacie Ogden each had multiple hits.
