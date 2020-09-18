VERSAILLES – After dropping the opening set to South Ripley, the Lady Charger volleyball team rallied to win the next three sets and the match 21-25, 25-18, 25-18 and 25-22.
Caroline Stapp led the Lady Chargers in digs with 15 playables followed by Lainey Crites with seven digs.
Leaders in serve receive were Madelyn Bohman with 19 passes and Crites with 18 passes.
Bohman had a strong blocking match with four solo blocks and one double. Bohman led the team in kills with 14 followed by Stapp with 11 kills and Haley Gorrell with 10.
Setter Sami Luttel put up 39 assists, averaging .500 on assists/attempts in sets 1 and 3.
