GREENSBURG - The Lady Chargers looked to stay perfect on the young season as they hosted rival Greensburg on Tuesday.
Behind a 25-15 second half for North Decatur, the Lady Chargers handed the Lady Pirates a 42-37 loss. North moves to 4-0 on the season. The Lady Pirates drop to 0-2 heading into Friday's game at Franklin.
A pair of 3-pointers opened the game as Greensburg's Kayla Tamm connected from beyond the arc followed by North's Kelsey Haley from long distance on the other end. A pair of Madelyn Bohman free throws put the Lady Chargers on top 5-3. Greensburg knotted the game at five on a Leah West bucket on the fast break. Late in the quarter, Greensburg's Emma McQueen hit a 3-pointer to give the Lady Pirates a 10-9 lead. Another Bohman free throw tied the game at 10-10 after one quarter of action.
Greensburg's Hannah Crowell opened the scoring in the second quarter before North's Ella Kunz scored in the paint. With the score tied 12-12, the Lady Pirates went on an 8-0 run. Four straight points from West was followed by a bucket by Mylie Wilkison and rebound bucket by Crowell.
Kunz scored on the inside for North to stop the run. The Lady Pirates came right back with a rebound bucket by Sarah Stapp. After a North timeout with 1:53 to play in the half, a 3-pointer by Haley was all the scoring as the Lady Pirates led 22-17 at the break.
Greensburg opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer from Tamm. From that point, the Lady Chargers outscored Greensburg 14-4 the rest of the third quarter. Free throws from Haley and Madi Allen followed by a 3-pointer from Haley had the Greensburg lead cut to 25-24. West hit a free throw for the Lady Pirates. Kunz followed with a free throws and Allen connected on two more from the line to give the Lady Chargers a 27-26 lead.
Greensburg tied the game on a Wilkison free throw, but four straight from Kunz put North up 31-27. West's rebound bucket closed the third quarter with North on top 31-29.
North extended the lead to 36-29 to open the fourth quarter on a bucket by Kunz and 3-pointer from Haley. A rebound bucket by Greensburg's Molly Richards cut the deficit to five. Later in the quarter, a lay-up by Allen pushed the lead to 40-33 before West scored in the paint to again cut the deficit to five. A Bohman free throw gave North a 6-point lead, but a steal and bucket by Greensburg's McQueen had the Lady Pirates within four. That was all the scoring for Greensburg as a late free throw by Haley for North made the final margin 42-37.
Kunz and Haley led the way for the Lady Chargers with 15 points each. Allen finished with eight points and Bohman had four.
Greensburg was led by West with 13 points. Tamm hit a pair of bombs for six points. Wilkison and McQueen both finished with five. Crowell had four points followed by Richards two and Stapp two.
Both teams struggled at the free throw line. Greensburg finished 2-for-10. The Lady Chargers were 12-for-26.
North won the junior varsity game in overtime 36-33.
North was led by Whitaker with 10 points and Rohls with nine. Tamm led Greensburg with 12.
