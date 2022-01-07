North Decatur extended its win streak against South Decatur to 13 games in girls basketball on Thursday, but it was not easy. The Lady Chargers used a 22-4 run in the third quarter and hit 8-of-8 from the free throw line down the stretch in the fourth quarter to post the 51-40 victory.
North moves to 11-6 on the season and 1-1 in the conference. South drops to 3-11 and 0-4 in the conference.
The game was a tale of two halves with South owning the first half and North answering in the second half.
The Lady Cougars opened the game with a 6-0 run. Makayla Somers scored the first four points and Brook Somers added a rebound bucket for the early lead. North got on the board with a 3-pointer from Kelsey Haley and bucket by Madelyn Bohman.
South extended the lead to 10-5 on a 3-pointer from Loryn Pate and free throw from Kiley Best. South closed the quarter with a bucket by Brayley Sundal to lead 15-8 after one quarter of action.
Best scored for South to start the second quarter. North battled back to cut the deficit to 17-14 on three points from Madi Allen, two from Bohman and one from Kacie Ogden. Kirsten Meece scored for South to stop the North run.
With South up by four at 19-15, the Lady Cougars went on a 12-0 run. A free throw by Best started the spurt and Meece’s bucket capped it. A 3-pointer by North’s Hope Barker stopped the South run. A bucket by Makayla Somers for South and free throw by Ella Kunz for North ended the first half with South leading 29-19.
North scored the first 10 points of the third quarter. Allen, Haley, Kunz and Bohman all scored in the run as the game was knotted at 29-29. South regained the lead on four straight points from Makayla Somers. That was all for South in the frame. Four straight points from Allen started a 12-0 run by North to end the third quarter. Kacey Barker’s 3-pointer just before the horn gave the Lady Chargers a 41-33 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
A Bohman jumper for North opened the fourth quarter. South countered with a bucket by Pate, rebound bucket by Paige McQueen and two free throws from Best to cut the deficit to 43-39.
In the final two minutes of the game, North outscored South 8-1 with all of the Lady Chargers’ points coming from the charity stripe to seal the victory.
For the Lady Chargers, Allen led the way with 16 points. Bohman finished with nine points. Kunz tallied seven points. Kacey Barker had six points. Haley added five points. Clare Kinker had four points. Hope Barker added three points and Kacie Ogden had one point.
Makayla Somers led South with 11 points. Best was also in double figures with 10 points. Pate finished with five points. Meece had four points. McQueen and Brook Somers both scored two points.
North won the junior varsity game 46-30.
For North, Ally Whitaker had 15 points and Sydney Rohls added 10 points. Emma Schoettmer scored eight points. Ogden added six and Hope Barker had five.
South was led by Sundal with seven followed by Molly Eden five, McQueen four, Katie Gasper three, Makayla Puckett three, Camber Jones three, Best two, Mattie Meece two and Madisyn Danforth one.
