MORRISTOWN — The Lady Chargers made it a sweep of Morristown in softball action, following up Thursday’s win with a 14-8 win Friday.
North improves to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in the MHC.
The Lady Chargers scored four runs in the first inning and four more in the second inning to lead 8-1 after two complete. After five complete innings, North led 8-4. The Lady Chargers pulled away with two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Sarah Swain had a big day at the plate for the Lady Chargers. She drove in five runs to go with a double, a triple and two base on balls.
North tallied 13 hits in the game.
Macy Scudder had a single, double and two RBIs for the Lady Chargers. Keesha Crosland added three singles and two RBIs. Kacie Ogden had two singles and scored two runs.
Kayln Muckerheide finished with a single, an RBI and three runs scored. Kennedy Stier had a single and run scored. Raegan Nobbe added a single and an RBI. Bobbi-Jean Trask had a single and RBI.
Crosland picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Chargers. Crosland went four innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts. Swain pitched in relief and allowed one earned run on four hits.
Kristen Whitney took the loss for Morristown. Whitney allowed 13 hits and 14 earned runs over seven innings, striking out six.
