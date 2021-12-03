GREENSBURG - It wasn't the prettiest win, but it still counts in the win column. Cold shooting plagued both North Decatur and visiting Oldenburg Academy on Thursday in the Lady Chargers' 34-26 victory.
With a third straight victory, North improves to 10-2 on the season. The Lady Twisters fall to 1-7 on the year.
North scored the first four points of the game with Madi Allen's bucket giving the Lady Chargers an early 4-0 lead. Oldenburg got on the board with a bucket by Ellie Ryan. Three more from Allen put North up 7-2.
Oldenburg closed the deficit to 7-5 on a bucket by Rachel Lamping. Four points from Clare Kinker and an Allen free throw ended the first quarter with the Lady Chargers on top 12-5.
Both offenses struggled in the middle two quarters with each team scoring a total of nine points.
Sydney Rohls opened the scoring for North in the second quarter. A bucket by Ryan and 3-pointer by Kate Weber pulled the Lady Twisters to within four at 14-10. A free throw from Kinker and bucket by Allen pushed the lead to seven points. Oldenburg closed the quarter with buckets from Alyssa Wanstrath and Ryan to cut the deficit at the half to 17-14.
North held Oldenburg scoreless in the third quarter. The Lady Chargers added a bucket by Allen and rebound bucket by Madelyn Bohman to lead 21-14 after three quarters.
Ryan opened the scoring for Oldenburg in the fourth to cut the deficit to five points. Two Allen free throws answered on the other end of the court. Kelsey Haley's bucket extended the North lead to 25-18.
Five points was as close as the Lady Twisters could get the rest of the way. North had free throws by Bohman, Kinker, Kacey Barker and Allen in the final minute to close out the 34-26 victory.
