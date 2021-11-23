GREENSBURG – Lawrenceburg handed the Lady Chargers their first loss of the season with a 55-40 victory Monday at North Decatur.
The Lady Tigers improve to 4-3 on the season. The Lady Chargers are 7-1.
Lawrenceburg took the early lead 9-2. A steal and layup by Cambria Clawson followed by two free throws by Kirsten Cross had the visitors on top by seven.
North responded with a 7-2 run. The spurt was capped by a 3-pointer from Kelsey Haley. Lawrenceburg closed the first quarter on a 6-1 run. Lizzie Redar’s bucket closed the quarter with the Lady Tigers on top 17-10.
Foul trouble played a key role for North in the first half. The Lady Chargers played most of the second quarter with five freshman on the floor. Madi Allen opened the scoring. After a steal and layup by Clawson for Lawrenceburg, North a free throw and rebound bucket from Sydney Rohls to cut the deficit to four.
Kacey Barker had the hot hand for North in the second. Her second triple of the quarter cut the Lawrenceburg lead to 24-23 with less than three minutes to play in the half. Barker’s third bomb of the quarter knotted the game at 26-26 with two minutes to play. Lawrenceburg closed the half on a 6-2 run to lead 32-28 at the break.
Madelyn Bohman scored four early in the third for the Lady Chargers. Ella Kunz’s bucket tied the game at 34-34 with just over six minutes to play in the third quarter.
Lawrenceburg scored the next 10 points with Redar’s bucket giving the Lady Tigers a 44-34 lead. A Kunz free throw stopped the run momentarily, but the Lady Tigers came right back with a bucket by Redar and layup by Clawson. Allen found Kunz under the basket for the nice assist, but Chloe Meyer’s rebound bucket just before the horn closed the third quarter with Lawrenceburg in control 50-37.
Neither team did much offensively early in the fourth quarter. A Kunz free throw was all the scoring in the first four minutes of the quarter. Redar knocked down two free throws with 2:30 to play and Cross added a bucket just under the two minute mark to extend the Lady Tiger lead to 54-38. An Allen drive to the bucket for North and free throw from Cross for Lawrenceburg ended the night with the Lady Tigers claiming the 55-40 victory.
