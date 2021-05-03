GREENSBURG - The Lady Chargers posted a sweep of double header with Triton Central. North doubled up the Lady Tigers in the first game 12-6 and scored 13 runs in the first inning to win Game 2 by the final of 15-5.
In the opening game, Sarah Swain led the Lady Chargers’ offense with four hits. Swain doubled in the first, singled in the second, singled in the fourth, and singled in the fifth.
North took the lead for good in the second inning. Stanley walked to plate a run. Muckerheide grounded into a run-scoring fielder’s choice. Crosland grounded out to score another run and Swain singled to score two runs.
Crosland pitched seven innings for North, allowing seven hits and one walk while striking out five.
Harris took the loss for Triton Central. Harris surrendered 12 runs on 11 hits over six innings.
Haley Arthur started the game for North. Arthur allowed one hit and three runs.
North had 11 hits in the game. Swain, Crosland, Bobbie-Jean Trask, and Kacie Ogden each managed multiple hits. Triton Central totaled eight hits. Kimberly Jinks, Jazmin Jett, and Abigail Eberhardt all managed multiple hits.
North 15, Triton Central 5
North secured the victory in the second game thanks to 13 runs in the first inning. North’'s big inning was driven by walks by Scudder and Stanley, singles by Tatman and Scudder, doubles by Swain and Tatman, a triple by Muckerheide and a fielder's choice by Stier.
Arthur was credited with the victory. She went six innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and striking out seven.
Taylor Heath took the loss for Triton Central. Heath allowed 13 hits and 11 runs over four and two-thirds innings.
North had 13 hits in the game. Swain, Tatman, and Trask each managed multiple hits for North. Tatman and Swain all had three hits to lead the way. North didn't commit a single error in the field.
Triton Central collected eight hits. Heath and Abigail Eberhardt all collected multiple hits.
-Information provided.
