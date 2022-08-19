LAWRENCEBURG - On Tuesday, the Lady Chargers golf team traveled to Hidden Valley Golf Club in Lawrenceburg to face the Lady Tigers, Jac-Cen-Del and South Ripley. The teams squared off on the front nine of the course.
The host Lady Tigers took first place honors with a team-total 232. North Decatur was second with a team score of 256. South Ripley took third with 271 and JCD was incomplete.
The individual low medalist for the match was Lizzie Caudill from Lawrenceburg with a 49.
North's Addie Gauck tied for second place for the match with a 53, her low score for the season.
Kaylee Smith and Lizzie Custer both had 67. Hannah Reynolds finished with 69 and Chase Christianson had 70.
On Thursday, the Lady Chargers faced Franklin County at Brookhill Golf Club. The Lady Wildcats won the match 156-246.
Gauck led the Lady Chargers with a 55. Smith and Custer both carded 61. Christianson carded 69.
Greensburg
The Lady Pirates traveled to Timbergate Golf Course last night to participate in a 3-way match against Edinburgh and Indian Creek. The Lady Pirates were victorious for the first time this season with a team total 218. Edinburgh was next with 219 and Indian Creek 221.
Indian Creek's Hannah Heiser earned medalist honors with 44.
For the Lady Pirates, Sarah Stapp led the way with 46. Anne Pumphrey was three shots back with 49. Zoey Seal carded 54 followed by Carmen Thackery 69 and Lydia Hersley 72.
