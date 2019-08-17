GREENSBURG -- The North Decatur Lady Chargers met the Edinburgh Lancers and Southwestern Spartans on Thursday evening, place second among the three teams.
Sidney Parmer stole the show with a round of 36 (par) to take individual medalist honors for the second time in the week.
Katie Kinker (54), Haley Arthur (63), Laronda Schwartz (63) and Payge Burchett (67) rounded out the Chargers scoring for a team score of 216.
Edinburgh won the meet with a team score 208. Southwestern’s team score is 221.
