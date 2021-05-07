GREENSBURG - The Lady Chargers hosted the annual county track meet. Greensburg took top honors with 88.5 followed by South Decatur 35.5 and North Decatur 32.
The Chargers celebrated seniors Anna Burkhart, Jenna Geis, Abby Hartman and Grace Hartman.
Burkhart took first place in 100m with a time of :13.38, second place in the 200m and second place in long jump with her PR of 16-5.5.
Geis took second in the 400M with a time of 1:12.45.
Jenna Walton was second in the 800m with a time of 2:48.01.
Gracie Osting took fourth in the 1600m with a time of 6:49.28 and fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of :56.96.
Skyla Wade took third in shot put and third in discus.
Ella Kunz took third in 100 hurdles with a time of :21.22 and fourth is discus.
Hartman took second in high jump with a jump of 4-10.
The 4x400M relay made of Geis, Osting, Hartman, and Walton took second place.
North 80, Waldron 47, Edinburgh 7
At Edinburgh, the Lady Chargers won the 3-team meet with a total of 80. Waldron was second with 47 and Edinburgh was third with seven.
Abby Hartman took first place in high jump.
Anna Burkhart took first in long jump, 100M dash and 200M dash.
Ella Kunz took first in the shot put and second in 100M hurdles.
Allison Nobbe took fourth in the long jump, second in the 100M dash and second in the 200M dash.
Skyla Wade took first in discus, fourth in the 200M dash, and fourth in shot put.
Grace Hartman took third in shot put.
Pilomenia Niese was fourth in discus.
Jenna Walton placed second in the 800M.
Jenna Geis took first in the 400M dash.
Grace Osting finished first in the 1600M run and second in the 300M hurdles.
Ellie Cox was fourth in the 800M run and second in the 3200M run.
Addie Gauck took second in the 1600M run.
The 4X400M relay team made up of Geis, Osting, Walton, and Hartman took first place while the 4x100M relay team made up of Burkhart, Geis, Hartman, and Kunz took first.
Gauck, Walton, Cox, and Osting took first place in the 4x800M relay.
